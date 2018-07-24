Ariana Grande has ''never been better'' after stepping back from social media.

The 'No Tears Left to Cry' hitmaker spoke out to praise her fiance Pete Davidson this week over his own decision to have a break from Instagram, and has now explained her own reasons for dialing it back.

After a fan noted she doesn't promote on Twitter as much as she used to, she said: ''Bc it destroyed my menta health and was horrible for me.

''I don't remember anything ab those years of my life and am doing so much better now career wise and health wise.

''Stop coming for me and my team when i've never been better literally in any department. LITERALLY. (sic)''

The 25-year-old singer also thanked her fans for their support, and for understanding why she isn't as active as she used to be.

She tweeted: ''Thank u guys for totally getting it and being so wonderfully celebratory of how incredibly things are going because that is real (sic)''

Ariana also confirmed she would be withdrawing from Instagram and Twitter ''for a little while'' and focus on Snapchat, noting that it seems less ''negative'' than other social media platforms.

She explained: ''Yeh! I'm prolly gonna post on der for a little while and take a breather from Twitter and [Instagram] for a little.

''Just sometimes can't help but bump into some negative sh*t that really can bum u out and it's not worth it honestly. Promised I'd always tell you. I love u sm! Be well and happy. (sic)''