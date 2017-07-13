Ariana Grande feels ''moved'' after being made an honorary citizen of Manchester.

The 24-year-old singer has been handed the honour after she organised a charity concert at Emirates Old Trafford to raise money for victims of the terrorist attack that took place following her Manchester Arena gig on May 22, when 23 people were killed and 250 were injured.

Alongside a report confirming the news, Ariana wrote: ''I don't know what to say. Words don't suffice. I'm moved and honored. My heart is very much still there. I love you. Thank you. (sic)''

Ariana was widely praised for the instrumental role she played in organising the One Love Manchester benefit gig, which featured a star-studded line-up of musical guests that included Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Liam Gallagher, Little Mix and Miley Cyrus, all of whom threw their support behind the fund-raising cause.

Her stellar efforts led to calls for Ariana to be recognised by the city of Manchester.

And on Wednesday (12.07.17), those pleas were heeded when councillors voted unanimously to give Ariana - who also visited a number of people in hospital when she returned to the city, two weeks after the tragedy - the prestigious title to mark her contribution.

Council leader Sir Richard Leese put forward the motion and called Ariana ''a young American woman for whom it would have been understandable if she never wanted to see this place again''.

He continued: ''But no - instead she, as an artist, a performer, was determined that she would not perform again until she had returned to Manchester to perform.

''In doing so, she brought comfort to thousands, she raised millions for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and became the first patron of that fund. And that's why I propose that Ariana Grande is made the first honorary citizen of the city of Manchester.''