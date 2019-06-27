Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey have confirmed they have recorded a collaboration for the upcoming Elizabeth Banks reboot of 'Charlie's Angels'.
The pop superstars have channelled the titular trio of Angels - who will be played by Kristen Stewart (Sabina Wilson), Naomi Scott (Lena Houghlin) and Ella Balinska (Jane Kano) - on a soundtrack for the upcoming comedy action film.
Alongside a 14-second clip of the song, Miley tweeted: ''WE ARE COMING! @CharliesAngels @ArianaGrande @LanaDelRey (sic)''.
The video simply contained the word ''uploading'' under the official logo for the Elizabeth Banks adaptation, which is due to hit cinemas in November.
Ariana simply wrote: ''trailer tomorrow @charliesangels (sic)''
And Lana, 34, tagged them in a post with the love heart emoji alongside their names.
She added: ''Trailer tomorrow! @charliesangels
@arianagrande @mileycyrus (sic)''
It's not the first time Miley and Ariana, who are both 26, have teamed up on a duet.
During the One Love Manchester benefit concert in June 2017 - which was held following the Manchester terror attack at Ariana's Manchester Arena concert in May - the pair performed a rendition of 1986's 'Don't Dream It's Over' by Crowded House.
When Miley was asked if she plans to collaborate with Ariana in December, she admitted she was keen to form a ''real relationship'' with the 'Dangerous Woman' hitmaker and wants to be her best friend and go clubbing with her.
The 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker said: ''She's here in New York actually and we've been texting.
''I just want to go to the club with her. I want to play our new song and go to the club.
''I've been trying to start a real relationship and not ask her to work or collaborate too much.
''I feel like she could use a friend and I could use a friend, I'd love to start that relationship with her.''
The trailer for 'Charlie's Angels' is due to be released later today (27.06.19).
