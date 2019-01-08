Ariana Grande says her fans' enthusiasm brings her to tears.

The 25-year-old star has praised her loyal and passionate fan base, who are eagerly awaiting both her world tour and follow-up LP to 2018 album 'Sweetener' this year and she promised something special from the live shows.

Taking to social media, she tweeted: ''your lil countdowns n shit make me CRY i love u and can't believe i'm blessed enough to do this for a living ... you're gonna love the stage n stuff ... it's all coming together so sick (sic)''

She had promised to give her followers a surprise this week, and while many of them were hoping for new music, the 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker revealed a blooper reel for the 'thank u, next' video.

Some fans were disappointed, but Ariana admitted she understood why, and added that she was ''grateful'' they were so excited to hear the new material.

She added: ''u jus want the music more which i totally feel / understand / am grateful u feel that way (sic)''

The blooper video comes after it was announced that Ariana will be headlining Coachella 2019.

The star - along with Tame Impala and Childish Gambino - are all set to perform twice as they top the bill at the annual music extravaganza, which is held between April 12 and April 14 and April 19 and April 21 in Indio, California.

Ariana - who will become the youngest headliner in the event's history - is set to perform on both Sundays, Kevin and co on both Saturdays and Gambino will appear on both Fridays.

Sharing her excitement for the headline slot on Twitter, Ariana, 25, wrote: ''Humbled and excited as hell Coachella. Thank u. (sic)''