Ariana Grande let her ex boyfriends hear new single 'Thank U, Next' - which references her past relationships - before it was released.
The 25-year-old pop superstar released the surprise single - which sees her name drop former lovers including Pete Davidson, Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez and the late Mac Miller - over the weekend, and she has revealed her exes were given a heads up about the track.
After a fan suggested Sean and Ricky would have been confused after the song dropped, Ariana replied on Twitter: ''They heard it before it came out''
Although the title sounds like it could throw some shade in the direction of her exes, the lyrics suggest the singer has learned important lessons from her past relationships.
She sings: ''Thought I'd end up with Sean, but it wasn't a match. Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh. Even almost got married, and for Pete I'm so thankful. Wish I could say 'thank you' to Malcolm.''
She later reflects: ''One taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain.''
Ariana also insisted she is going to focus on herself after her most recent break-up.
In the new song, she sings: ''I met someone else, we havin' better discussions. I know they say I move on too fast, but this one gon' last 'cause her name is Ari, and I'm so good with that (So good with that).''
Just after Ariana released the song, Pete, 24, opened up about their split on 'Saturday Night Live'
He said: ''I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it's nobody's business. Sometimes things just don't work out and that's okay. She's a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.''
