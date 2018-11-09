Ariana Grande is ''finishing'' work on her upcoming new album.

The 25-year-old pop star has teased fans about the follow-up to her fourth album 'Sweetener' - which was only released over summer - and she has given her social media followers an update as she hinted it could be close to being complete.

Responding to a curious fan, Ariana tweeted: ''Good my love ! we in here finishing rn (sic)''

However, the 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker has dismissed reports suggesting the new collection was going to drop on Friday (09.11.18).

She added: ''I've seen rumors that it's coming friday but it's not yet .... [heart emoji] we still finishing things up (sic)''

The update comes after Ariana seemed to hint at a possible tracklist in her new video for 'Breathin''.

The video features Ariana singing on a pile of suitcases, and walking through the fog before she escapes into the sky.

One shot in the clip shows a departures board in a bus station, and while many of the words are jumbled, some of them appear to be song titles.

'Needy' - which fans have already been teased with a snippet of - is up there, along with 'NASA', 'Imagine' and 'Remember'.

As MTV News reports, all four of these titles were included on a rumored tracklist which was seemingly leaked on Twitter last month.

It wouldn't be a new trick for Ariana, who previously hid part of the 'Sweetener' tracklist in the video for her emotional single 'No Tears Left To Cry'.