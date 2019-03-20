Ariana Grande is reportedly ''committed'' to positivity.

The 25-year-old singer kicked off her 'Sweetener' world tour in Albany New York on Monday (18.03.19), and it is said she is determined to put the focus on her music again after a lot of ''focus on her personal life'' over the last year.

An insider told E! News: ''[She is] committed to having only positivity in her life... With all of the focus on her personal life, Ariana has felt additional motivation to put on the best show possible to remind her critics and fans of her strengths as an artist and performer.''

Ariana split from fiance Pete Davidson in October last year, just weeks after the tragic death of her ex Mac Miller in September, and the report adds that she was keen to make the concert ''something special'' to thank her fans for supporting her through a difficult time in her personal life.

The source added: ''[She wanted to create] something special for her fans as a way to thank them for being there for her through her highs and lows of the last year.''

It's said the singer ''is in a great place mentally and emotionally'', and she paid tribute to her late ex on the opening night of the tour.

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker chose to include one of the late rapper's song in the playlist of music before the show opened as well as starting her show with her track 'Raindrops', which is said to be about Mac.

One fan wrote on Twitter: ''Ariana grande is playing Mac Miller right before her opening song for sweetener tour rn and my heart can't handle it SO MANY TEARS. (sic)''

Whilst another shared: ''they're playing mac while we wait for ariana (sic)''