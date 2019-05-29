Ariana Grande has discovered she is allergic to tomatoes - after she fell ill and postponed two of her shows.

The 'god is a woman' hitmaker was forced to cancel two concerts in Florida this week after falling ill and she has now revealed it has been discovered she is allergic to the red fruit.

She wrote on Instagram: ''update: we discovered ..... that ..... i had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed. still feels like i'm swallowing a cactus but slowly making progress! thank u all for your love and understanding. can't wait to get back to performing and to make it up to Tampa and Orlando in November.

p.s. there is NOTHING MORE UNFAIR THAN AN ITALIAN WOMAN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGY TO TOMATOES IN HER MID TWENTIES....... (sic)''

Ariana previously confessed she was ''beyond devastated'' after pulling out of two concerts.

She wrote: ''i woke up incredibly sick today, ran to my doctor here and have been told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow. i'm so beyond devastated. i will make this up to you, i promise. please forgive me. i love you and i will be back and better than ever as soon as possible. love you ... will keep you posted as soon as possible on exact dates but we will be returning in November and you will be able to use the tickets you've already purchased. thank you so much for your understanding.(sic)''

Promoters Live Nation later confirmed the rescheduled shows would take place in November.

They wrote on Twitter: ''The new show dates will be 11/24 in Tampa & 11/25 in Orlando. Ariana is sorry to disappoint her fans.''