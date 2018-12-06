Ariana Grande is ''60 per cent'' champagne.

The 'No More Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker - who has suffered a difficult few months in her personal life following the death of her former boyfriend Mac Miller and the end of her engagement to Pete Davison - admitted she has been drinking a lot lately and joked the fluids in her body now consist more of alcohol than anything else.

She said: ''I don't think I've ever consumed more alcohol than I have in the past month. I am champagne. You know how people say we're 60 percent water? I'm 60 percent pink Veuve Clicquot.''

And the 25-year-old singer even revealed champagne helped inspire her latest single 'Thank U, Next'.

Discussing the success of the track, she said: ''I can't believe it but, like, so can. It's me and my besties tipsy off champagne -- and me with a broken heart -- just letting it out and having fun. I love this more than any other song I've ever put out.''

Another song on her new album, '7 Rings' was written after a ''challenging'' day that saw Ariana and her pals buy engagement rings in an alcohol-fuelled shopping trip to cheer themselves up.

She told Billboard magazine: ''It was a... challenging fall day in New York. Me and my friends went to Tiffany's together, just because we needed some retail therapy.

''You know how when you're waiting at Tiffany's they give you lots of champagne? They got us very tipsy, so we bought seven engagement rings, and when I got back to the studio I gave everybody a friendship ring.

''That's why we have these, and that's where the song idea came from.''

Ariana was rocked last year when her concert in Manchester, North West England, was hit by a terrorist attack and the tragedy has completely change her priorities.

She said: ''I guess there's not much I'm afraid of anymore. When life tries you with such serious s**t so many times, your priorities change. I don't give a s**t. I just want to be happy and healthy - one day - and make music.''