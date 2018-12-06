Ariana Grande has joked she is ''60 per cent'' champagne because she's been drinking a lot lately.
Ariana Grande is ''60 per cent'' champagne.
The 'No More Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker - who has suffered a difficult few months in her personal life following the death of her former boyfriend Mac Miller and the end of her engagement to Pete Davison - admitted she has been drinking a lot lately and joked the fluids in her body now consist more of alcohol than anything else.
She said: ''I don't think I've ever consumed more alcohol than I have in the past month. I am champagne. You know how people say we're 60 percent water? I'm 60 percent pink Veuve Clicquot.''
And the 25-year-old singer even revealed champagne helped inspire her latest single 'Thank U, Next'.
Discussing the success of the track, she said: ''I can't believe it but, like, so can. It's me and my besties tipsy off champagne -- and me with a broken heart -- just letting it out and having fun. I love this more than any other song I've ever put out.''
Another song on her new album, '7 Rings' was written after a ''challenging'' day that saw Ariana and her pals buy engagement rings in an alcohol-fuelled shopping trip to cheer themselves up.
She told Billboard magazine: ''It was a... challenging fall day in New York. Me and my friends went to Tiffany's together, just because we needed some retail therapy.
''You know how when you're waiting at Tiffany's they give you lots of champagne? They got us very tipsy, so we bought seven engagement rings, and when I got back to the studio I gave everybody a friendship ring.
''That's why we have these, and that's where the song idea came from.''
Ariana was rocked last year when her concert in Manchester, North West England, was hit by a terrorist attack and the tragedy has completely change her priorities.
She said: ''I guess there's not much I'm afraid of anymore. When life tries you with such serious s**t so many times, your priorities change. I don't give a s**t. I just want to be happy and healthy - one day - and make music.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...