Ariana Grande feels ''inspired'' by the LGBT Community.

The 24-year-old singer has penned a note to the community - which encompasses people including those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender - in honour of Gay Pride Month, in which she praised the ''joy and love'' spread by the members of the community, including her older brother Frankie, 35.

She wrote: ''There is nothing more infectious than the joy and love that the LGBTQ community exudes. I grew up with a gay brother whose every move I would emulate. I idolised him. Everything Frankie did, I would do. I can't remember a difference between Frankie before he came out and Frankie after he came out. I was taught to do my makeup by queens in gay bars in New York City. I made my Broadway debut at 14 years old and did eight shows a week but there was never a night I was too tired to run to a gay bar and do a quick Whitney cover before bed.''

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker went on to thank the LGBT community for being an inspiration to her, and for ''celebrating'' her the way that she celebrates them.

In her note, which was published by Billboard for their 'Love Letters to the LGBT Community' series, Ariana wrote: ''Love is like music. It knows no boundaries and isn't exclusive to any one gender, sexuality, race, religion, age or creed. It's a freedom and a delicious luxury that all people should be able to sink into and enjoy every moment of.

''I am eternally indebted to and inspired by the LGBTQ community. I hope to create anthems for you that wrap you up with comfort and make you get your best life for as long as I live. Thank you for celebrating me the way I celebrate you. I love you forever.''