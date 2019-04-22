Ariana Grande is ''inspired'' by Jim Carrey.

The 'god is a woman' hitmaker has posted a sweet message for the actor and comedian as she thanked him for his ''kindness'' as the duo discussed depression and how it affects people.

She shared a quote by Jim, which read: ''Depression is your body saying, 'I don't want to be this character anymore. I don't want to hold up this avatar that you've created in the world. It's too much for me.' You should think of the word 'depressed' as 'deep rest'. Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character that you've been trying to play.''

And on learning about her post, Jim sent her a message: ''@ArianaGrande I read your lovely mention of me and things I've said about depression. A brilliant teacher and friend, Jeff Foster was OG on the 'Deep Rest' concept. I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace. I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer. Happy Easter! (sic)''

And Ariana was thrilled to have been noticed by the actor and comedian as she quipped she wants to ''tattoo'' his tweet on her ''forehead''.

She shared: ''i can't process this or breathe hold on...thank u so much for your kindness ... i don't think u understand how much i adore u or what u mean to me. thank u for taking the time to share this w me.

''you are such an inspiration. i can't wait to tattoo this tweet to my forehead. sending you lots of love & all things happy (sic)''

Ariana previously confessed performing her own songs is ''hell''.

Responding to a fan who wrote ''Music is your therapy and I love seeing it heal you'', she said in a now-deleted tweet: ''Making it is healing. Performing it is like reliving it all over again and it is hell.''