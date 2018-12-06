'Thank u, next' hitmaker Ariana Grande has revealed the surprise release of her huge new single was inspired by the way rappers are able to drop tracks out of nowhere rather than stick to tradition.
Ariana Grande wants to release music like a rapper.
The 'thank u, next' hitmaker was inspired by the world of hip hop when it came to dropping her surprise single, and she explained it also comes from a desire to break down barriers in the wider industry.
Speaking to Billboard, she said: ''My dream has always been to be -- obviously not a rapper, but, like, to put out music in the way that a rapper does.
''I feel like there are certain standards that pop women are held to that men aren't. We have to do the teaser before the single, then do the single, and wait to do the preorder, and radio has to impact before the video, and we have to do the discount on this day, and all this s**t.
''It's just like, 'Bruh, I just want to f***ing talk to my fans and sing and write music and drop it the way these boys do. Why do they get to make records like that and I don't?' So I do and I did and I am, and I will continue to.''
The 25-year-old star - who released 'Sweetener' earlier this year and is already promoting the follow-up - also opened up on her goals of turning tradition on its head by not sticking to a set schedule of announcing a record and releasing it before heading out on tour.
She added: ''To drop a record on a Saturday night because you feel like it, and because your heart's going to explode if you don't -- to take back your narrative... I don't want to do what people tell me to do, I don't want to conform to the pop star agenda.
''I want to do it on my own terms from now on. If I want to tour two albums at once, I'm going to tour two albums at once. If I want to drop a third album while I'm on tour [in 2019], I'll do that too!''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...