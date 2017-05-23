Ariana Grande is reportedly ''in hysterics'' after at least 19 people were killed at her concert in Manchester.

The singer was performing at Manchester Arena in north west England on Monday evening when an explosion took place in the foyer, causing a number of fatalities and injuring 50 people.

It is not known whether Ariana's next concert - which was expected to take place at London's iconic O2 Arena on Thursday - is now going to go ahead because of safety and because Ariana is ''in no condition to perform'', TMZ reports.

It had previously been revealed that a controlled explosion had taken place near the venue on a ''second suspect device'' but it has now been confirmed that this suspicious item was just ''abandoned clothing''.

A series of tweets posted on Greater Manchester Police's official account reads: ''There will be a controlled explosion in Cathedral Gardens shortly if you hearing anything don't be concerned ... Officers carrying out a precautionary controlled explosion in Cathedral Garden confirm that it was abandoned clothing, not a suspicious item (sic)''

It comes after police confirmed there had been fatalities following the ''explosion''.

In a statement on Twitter, police said: ''Further details on the incident at Manchester Arena have now been released. Just before 10.35pm on Monday 22 May 2017, police were called to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena.

''So far 19 people have been confirmed dead, with around 50 others injured. This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise.''

The explosion took place in the foyer of the venue at the end of the concert.

A statement from British Transport Police reads: ''Officers are at Manchester Arena following reports of an explosion within the foyer area of the stadium at 10.30pm this evening.

''Emergency services are at the scene and we are working to establish more information regarding the explosion and will provide further updates as soon as possible.

''Please avoid the area whilst emergency services continue to respond to this incident. No trains or trams are running from Manchester Victoria station.''