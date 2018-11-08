Ariana Grande has hinted at a tracklist in her video for 'Breathin''.

The 25-year-old star has unveiled her new single, and eagle eyed fans have spotted a potential hint at new songs in the promo clip, which was directed by Hannah Lux Davis.

The video features Ariana singing on a pile of suitcases, and walking through the fog before she escapes into the sky.

One shot in the clip shows a departures board in a bus station, and while many of the words are jumbled, some of them appear to be song titles.

'Needy' - which fans have already been teased with a snippet of - is up there, along with 'NASA', 'Imagine' and 'Remember'.

As MTV News reports, all four of these titles were included on a rumoured tracklist which was seemingly leaked on Twitter last month.

It wouldn't be a new trick for Ariana, who previously hid part of the 'Sweetener' tracklist in the video for her emotional single 'No Tears Left To Cry'.

The possible tease comes after the singer has revealed she is already planning her next album 'thank u, next' - the follow-up to 'Sweetener', which was released earlier this year - and it could surfaced before 2019.

She recently said on Twitter: ''exactly .... a new chapter ... gratitude, growth, embracing our path bumps n all .... thank u, next ... no drags.... no shade..... jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness ... and growth ... this what happens when u write an album w your best friends lol @VictoriaMonet they dig up all your old sayings and it ends up becoming the album title lmao (sic)''