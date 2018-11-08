Ariana Grande has seemingly hinted at a tracklist in her video for 'Breathin'' as a number of unreleased songs were listed on a departures board in the promo clip.
Ariana Grande has hinted at a tracklist in her video for 'Breathin''.
The 25-year-old star has unveiled her new single, and eagle eyed fans have spotted a potential hint at new songs in the promo clip, which was directed by Hannah Lux Davis.
The video features Ariana singing on a pile of suitcases, and walking through the fog before she escapes into the sky.
One shot in the clip shows a departures board in a bus station, and while many of the words are jumbled, some of them appear to be song titles.
'Needy' - which fans have already been teased with a snippet of - is up there, along with 'NASA', 'Imagine' and 'Remember'.
As MTV News reports, all four of these titles were included on a rumoured tracklist which was seemingly leaked on Twitter last month.
It wouldn't be a new trick for Ariana, who previously hid part of the 'Sweetener' tracklist in the video for her emotional single 'No Tears Left To Cry'.
The possible tease comes after the singer has revealed she is already planning her next album 'thank u, next' - the follow-up to 'Sweetener', which was released earlier this year - and it could surfaced before 2019.
She recently said on Twitter: ''exactly .... a new chapter ... gratitude, growth, embracing our path bumps n all .... thank u, next ... no drags.... no shade..... jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness ... and growth ... this what happens when u write an album w your best friends lol @VictoriaMonet they dig up all your old sayings and it ends up becoming the album title lmao (sic)''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...