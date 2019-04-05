Ariana Grande says ''healing is hard work''.

The 25-year-old singer was struck by tragedy last year when her former boyfriend Mac Miller passed away from an accidental overdose in September, and she split from her then-fiancé Pete Davidson a month later in October, and despite her best efforts to move on from the heartbreak, she's now told her followers on social media that it's been tough.

Posting on her Instagram story, the 'Monopoly' singer wrote: ''healing is hard work. accept da ups and downs. be gentle with yourself and surround yourself with gentle energy. you're not alone. (sic)''

Hours before her confession, Ariana had thanked her fans for always being there for her in a series of posts to her story.

The '7 Rings' hitmaker wrote: ''U make everything better. thank you for your energy. truly. I love y'all, so much. u have no idea how much y'all help me / how happy u make me. sharing a state / this life with y'all is so beautiful. thank u so much for being here. and for reminding me why i am too! (sic)''

Meanwhile, the beauty recently spoke out about her mental health, saying the first few years of her career - which was kickstarted after she played Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon series 'Victorious' and its spin-off show 'Sam & Cat' - were ''really hard'' on her.

She said: ''Just saying. Thanks for being supportive of my random, impulsive and excessive music releases.

''The first few years of this were really hard on my mental health and energy.

''I was so tired from promo trips and was always losing my voice and never knew what city I was in when I woke up.

''It was so much. It was worth it and i am grateful for everything i learned and accomplished when I did things that way, of course.

''But I just feel so much more connected now and yeah... If I feel like I'm able to make special things with my incredible friends quickly, why not share them right away?

''It's a very dope feeling and has breathed so much air back into my lil lungs. (sic)''