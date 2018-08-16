Ariana Grande has shut down rumours she gets carried around by her security guards, branding the claim ''so stupid''.

It has been reported in the past that the 25-year-old petite pop princess demanded to be lifted off her feet when she was tired, but Ariana, 25, has laughed off the claims and insists the only piece of photographic evidence of her being carried was due to her having badly injured feet from wearing ballet shoes which made it painful for her to walk.

Speaking to James Corden for the latest instalment of 'Carpool Karaoke', she said: ''There was a picture of me being carried by my tour manager because I had to start a video in Pointe shoes. I posted it because I thought it was cute, and my toes were bleeding I was in pain ... That (rumour) is so stupid!''

Later, when the pair took a break from driving to get a coffee, James and Ariana joked around for the segment as 'The Late Late Show' host gave the 'Dangerous Woman' signer a piggyback, as she sarcastically told members of the public that she demanded to be carried everywhere.

She said: ''Hello I'm Ariana Grande, I must be carried ... did you know I demand to be carried everywhere? That is the kind of pop star I am, I just want y'all to know - if you see me anywhere it's because I didn't walk there myself I promise.''

That is not the only absurd rumour the 'No Tears Left To Cry' singer has heard about herself, and she also revealed to James, 39, the most persistent story she reads about herself.

She said: ''Tons of pregnancy stuff people really want me to be pregnant, they want it, and they want it so bad every other week there's like a pregnancy thing.''

During the ride, Ariana and James conducted a singalong to 'No More Tears Left to Cry' and 'God Is A Woman' - from her new album 'Sweetener' - and her hits 'Side to Side' and 'Dangerous Woman' and 'Suddenly Seymour' from musical 'Little Shop of Horrors'.