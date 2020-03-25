Ariana Grande is reportedly dating a high-end real estate agent.

The 'God is a Woman' hitmaker's recent posts on Twitter and Instagram have sparked speculation she's embarked on a new relationship as pictures taken in her home while she's quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic have shown a mystery man there with her.

According to TMZ, the guy in the clips - including a short video of him playing with Ariana's dog Toulouse - is Dalton Gomez, a real estate agent who handles multi-million dollar listings in Los Angeles.

Sources told TMZ the pair have been together for several months and confirmed Dalton was the man the 26-year-old singer was videoed kissing in a booth at a bar a few weeks ago.

The estate agent has some other famous friends, as he recently posted a picture of him hanging out with a group including Miley Cyrus.

Not only is Ariana following Dalton on her social media channels, but a number of her pals are too.

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker admitted in November she still didn't ''know s**t'' about love and relationships.

Reflecting on the 12 months since she had released her album 'Thank U, Next' - in which she examines her past relationships with the likes of former fiance Pete Davidson and late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller - Ariana felt she had ''learned and healed'' a lot.

She tweeted: ''Happy birthday 'thank u, next'. i can't believe i've spent more time alone this year than i have in my life, i can't believe how many sessions w my therapist i've had, how many times i've sung this song, how much i've learned and healed, how much i still have to learn and heal. (sic)''

However, she admitted she still doesn't know very much about love and her personal fulfillment is coming from her pets.

She wrote: ''update: i still don't know s**t ab love or have a clue what a personal life looks like other than hanging with pups and piggy which i've learned is ... actually ... more than enough !

''Anyway, not sure why this anniversary has made me ramble on so much but .... my heart feels good.

''Even though everything is up in the air / i still have a million questions ... i've accepted it and feel somewhat whole and that feels like something worth sharing. i guess. love u.(sic)''