Ariana Grande thanked her fiancé Pete Davidson for ''existing'' at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night (20.08.18).

The 25-year-old singer was handed the Best Pop Video prize for her 'No Tears Left to Cry' single - her first release after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her concert in Manchester in May last year - and the star used her acceptance speech to thank her husband-to-be for all his love and support.

Addressing Pete, who was sat in the audience next to her manager Scooter Braun, she said: ''Pete Davidson. Thanks for existing. I love you.''

The pop superstar - who got engaged to Pete in June - also took to the stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York to sing her new song 'God Is a Woman' and paid homage to Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Last Supper' by performing on a table with around 50 women wearing crowns, sashes and bright coloured garments.

During her speech after receiving the popular moon man award, Ariana added: ''First of all, to my fans I love you guys so much ... My friends on the internet, I love you, you're the funniest most supportive people, I love you so much, thank you for all your dedication and for showing me so much love.

''And 'Sweetener', thank you for receiving it so warmly and being so kind about it. I love you guy's thank you so much.

''Thank you Republic, thank you Scooter, thank you Rashad my tour manager slash dad, I love you, thank you to my family who's here today and my friends I love you.''