Ariana Grande is ''grateful to be here still'' after a tough few years.

The 25-year-old singer has suffered through a terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester in 2017, in which 22 fans died, the death of her former boyfriend Mac Miller last year and a broken engagement to Pete Davidson and she paid tribute to her fans in an emotional Instagram post, in which she alluded to her difficult few years.

She wrote: ''mmmmk .... about to embark on my third tour and am for sure deep as f**k in my feelings. and getting my period so.... this is probably gonna be too much. but i just want to say how grateful i am for my life, for the people in it, for the ups and challenges, for the laughter and the pain, for this music and for the lifelong friendships i've made thru making it (that includes my friendship with y'all)... maaaaaaaan... i cant really fathom all that has happened over the past few years. i don't even really know where i'm going with this post but i'm just grateful to be here still. and excited to see you. i'm prolly gonna cry a lot (sic).''

Ariana is preparing to embark on her third world tour but she admitted that a few months ago she was not sure if she ever wanted to tour again.

She wrote: ''a few months ago i told my team i wasn't even in an okay enough place to tour or work at all and my friends, you guys and this music really saved my life and turned everything around. i'm still healing but i feel a lot lighter as of late and i think this is really going to be such a beautiful time. thank god we are doing this. i can't imagine what else i'd do and i want you to know how thankful i am...... anyway. i'm gonna go focus on finishing this show for y'all and put my phone away for a little (how much u wanna bet i don't last a day) so i don't ruin all the surprises. thank you. for everything. i am so deeply and eternally grateful. life is wild. but your love and this music make it feel so sweet. love u (sic).''