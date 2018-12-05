Ariana Grande is ''grateful'' for all her past romances - ''no matter what happens''.

The 25-year-old singer has enjoyed romances with the likes of ex-fiancé Pete Davidson - whom she split with in October following five months of dating and a four month engagement - late rapper Mac Miller, and rapper Big Sean.

And although she laments not being able to ''meet someone at a bar'' because of her high profile, she says she's grateful for the time she spends in her romances, no matter how public they become.

When asked about her public relationships, she said: ''This is how I meet people - I can't just, like, meet someone at a bar. I live fast and full-out, and I make mistakes, and I learn from them and I'm grateful no matter what happens.''

The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker - who is still grieving the loss of her former partner Mac Miller, who passed away in September at the age of 26 - finds comfort in her music, and says there's ''not much'' that she's ''afraid of anymore''.

She said: ''I guess there's not much I'm afraid of anymore ... When life tries you with such serious s**t so many times, your priorities change. I don't give a s**t. I just want to be happy and healthy - one day - and make music.''

And Ariana isn't interested in ''conforming to the pop star agenda''.

Speaking to Billboard magazine, the 'No Tears Left to Cry' singer said: ''I don't want to do what people tell me to do, I don't want to conform to the pop star agenda. I want to do it on my own terms from now on. If I want to tour two albums at once, I'm going to tour two albums at once. If I want to drop a third album while I'm on tour [in 2019], I'll do that too! Please. ['Thank U, Next' production duo] Social House is my opening act - you don't think we're going to have a studio on the bus? That we're not going to be making records on the road? Of course we are. I want to be able to do what is authentic and honest and natural. It's the only way that I've been able to survive.''