Ariana Grande is producing her own vocals on her upcoming live album and can't wait for her fans to hear it.
Ariana Grande is ''so excited'' about her upcoming live album.
The 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker is currently in the middle of the North American leg of her 'Sweetener' world tour but she's still finding the time to work on the record, which will be comprised of recordings from the concert series, and is producing her own vocals.
Ariana shared an update on the album ahead of her show in Jacksonville in her home state of Florida on Sunday (01.12.19).
She wrote: ''love u hello ! been prepping these vocals for the live album / listening to first pass mixes & am so excited. vocal producing everything myself, johnny's been producing all the band parts ! deadline is soon so jus saying hello and love u and miss u. see u tonight, jacksonville !(sic)''
The 26-year-old singer recently slammed a Twitter user for suggesting she used autotune to tweak her vocals when performing, insisting singing is her ''thing'' and a ''gift'' that she could prove anywhere.
She shared a video of herself performing on tour and one follower wrote: ''It sounds like autotune and probably not live. I mean you are a great singer and I love your voice and songs but this doesn't sound live.''
In response, Ariana slammed: ''Naw with all due respect, I could do this in your living room for you, fam.
''With no sound mixing or help at all. I could do it on Broadway (and did). I can do it on the shower. In the car. It's my gift / it's why I'm here. I sing 30+ songs a night. Every word. It's my thing. Let me shine like damn.(sic)''
