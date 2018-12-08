Ariana Grande celebrated her Billboard Woman of the Year Award by getting tattooed with her 93-year-old grandmother.

The 'thank u, next' hitmaker's 'Nonna' - the Italian for grandma - Marjorie Grande braved the tattoo gun on her delicate skin to get the word ''Ciccio'' inked on the inside of her left ring finger as a touching tribute to Ariana's late grandfather - and Nonna took the pain like a pro.

In Ariana's Instagram Story from the tattoo parlour, she said: ''I feel fine.''

Quipping: ''I've had a little bit more excitement than this! You don't know what pain is!''

Once the tattoo was complete, the room - including the pop star's brother Frankie - applauded Marjorie as Ariana's excited dog Toulouse jumped on her lap.

The 'No Tears Left to Cry' singer - who already has an extensive collection of body art - also got inked by her usual tattoo artist Mira Mariah, adding a crescent moon, stars and the sun to her hand.

Mariah wrote alongside the ink on her profile on the photo-sharing app: ''for the woman of the year. (sic)''

Ariana grew increasingly emotional during her acceptance speech at the ceremony on Thursday (06.12.18), admitting she'd had both the ''best and the worst'' year of her life.

The 'God is a Woman' hitmaker enjoyed great professional success over the last 12 months but has also been dealing with the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and the breakdown of her engagement to Pete Davison, as well as the ongoing aftermath of a terrorist attack at her concert in May 2017, and she admitted she has ''no idea'' what she's doing when it comes to her personal life.

Speaking as she picked up the honour at the Billboard Women In Music 2018 event in New York City, she said: ''This is really special. I want to say that I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years in my career and one of, like, the worst years in my life.

''I'm just saying that because I feel like a lot of people would look at someone in my position right now, Woman of the Year, an artist that could be at her peak, reaching her, you know, whatever, and think, you know, 'She's really got her sh*t together, she's really on it, she has got it all.'

''I do, but as far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the f**k I am doing.''

And the 25-year-old star admitted she has ''no idea'' what's next in her life but she hopes she can learn to be kinder to herself.

Growing increasingly tearful, she added: ''So yeah, it's been a very conflicting one. I just want to say if you're someone out there who has no idea what this next chapter is going to bring, you're not alone in that.

''I look forward to hopefully learning to give some of the love and forgiveness that I have given away so frivolously and easily to men in the past to myself, hopefully, this year.

''I have everything that I ever dreamt of having. And as of late, I've discovered that it's the things that I always had and the people I always had that still make me the happiest. So thank you so much.''