Ariana Grande has had a tattoo tribute to her late lover Mac Miller etched over an inking she had for her former fiancé Pete Davidson.
Ariana Grande has had a tattoo tribute to her former fiancé Pete Davidson covered up with a design in honour of her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.
The couple called off their whirlwind engagement in October and the pop superstar is busy having every inking in honour of the 'Saturday Night Live' comedian erased from her body.
In a video posted to Instagram - which was behind-the-scenes footage from the set of her 'Thank U, Next' promo - Ariana is seen pointing to her left foot and saying to her friends: ''Look at my Myron. Guys, come look. How cool right?''
Myron is the name of Mac's pet dog and it has gone over the ''8418'' digits she had etched on her foot, which was a tribute to Davidson's fire-fighter father Scott Davidson who died when responding to the September 11, 2001 terror attack on the US, when two planes were crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City.
Ariana had the ''Reborn'' tattoo she had needled onto her left hand whilst with Pete covered with a feather design and she also has had another design covered with a heart.
The 'God Is a Woman' hitmaker's ex-lover Mac died from an accidental drugs overdose in September 2018 at the age of just 26.
Since his passing, Ariana has publicly mourned Mac posting throwback photos of them together on her social media and reminiscing about the good times they had together before they separated in May 2018 after almost two years together.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...