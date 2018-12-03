Ariana Grande has had a tattoo tribute to her former fiancé Pete Davidson covered up with a design in honour of her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

The couple called off their whirlwind engagement in October and the pop superstar is busy having every inking in honour of the 'Saturday Night Live' comedian erased from her body.

In a video posted to Instagram - which was behind-the-scenes footage from the set of her 'Thank U, Next' promo - Ariana is seen pointing to her left foot and saying to her friends: ''Look at my Myron. Guys, come look. How cool right?''

Myron is the name of Mac's pet dog and it has gone over the ''8418'' digits she had etched on her foot, which was a tribute to Davidson's fire-fighter father Scott Davidson who died when responding to the September 11, 2001 terror attack on the US, when two planes were crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City.

Ariana had the ''Reborn'' tattoo she had needled onto her left hand whilst with Pete covered with a feather design and she also has had another design covered with a heart.

The 'God Is a Woman' hitmaker's ex-lover Mac died from an accidental drugs overdose in September 2018 at the age of just 26.

Since his passing, Ariana has publicly mourned Mac posting throwback photos of them together on her social media and reminiscing about the good times they had together before they separated in May 2018 after almost two years together.