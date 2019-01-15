Ariana Grande has a new 'Pokémon' themed tattoo, as she showed off her large new inking of Eevee on social media.
The 25-year-old singer took to her Instagram story on Monday (14.01.19) to show off the new ink on her arm, which depicts a black and white picture of Eevee, one of the many creatures in the popular Nintendo video game franchise, which has spawned spin-offs in several other formats, including a television show and a trading card game.
In a picture of the tattoo posted to her story, Ariana wrote: ''@kanenavasard i've wanted this for so long thank u sm (sic)''
The tattoo artist, Kane Navasard, also shared a version of the photo on his own Instagram page, where he wrote: ''For the best Pokémon trainer in the game, @arianagrande. (sic)''
Her post comes just hours after she had revealed to a fan on Twitter that she had been playing the franchise's latest offering, 'Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee!', on her Nintendo Switch for ''15 hours''.
When one follower asked what games she has on the hybrid console, the 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker said: ''Honestly. yesterday i had a day off and i played pokémon let's go eevee for fifteen hours. honestly. (sic)''
Eevee isn't the only animated character Ariana has inked on her skin either, as less than five months ago she revealed she had gotten Chihiro - the main character from the 2002 movie 'Spirited Away' - etched into her right forearm, in order to represent her ''child-like personality'' and ''hard-working'' nature.
On social media at the time, the 'God is a Woman' star explained the meaning behind Chihiro's character in a post which read: ''Chihiro's growth into a capable individual is a core factor to the movement of 'Spirited Away's plot. During her adventure in the Spirit World, she matures from an easily-scared girl with a child-like personality to match her age to a hard-working, responsible and brave young girl who has learned to put her fears aside for those she cares for.''
