Ariana Grande has landed an hour-long 'Ariana Grande at the BBC' special.

The 'No Tears Left to Cry' singer will join host Davina McCall for the entertainment programme, which will air later this year, and will see the pop star perform songs from her latest LP 'Sweetener' with the accompaniment of a female orchestra.

Former 'Celebrity Big Brother' presenter Davina is honoured to have landed the gig, she said: ''Since I've been asked to do this show... I have been worried that someone is going to call up and tell me they've made a mistake and chosen the wrong presenter, because this seems just too good to be true.

''Ariana Grande is such an incredible talent. She's very funny and incredibly kind and has achieved so much already in her career. I'm really excited about talking to her and, of course, hearing some of her amazing music.''

Ariana follows in the footsteps of the likes of Adele, Michael Buble, Harry Styles, Sam Smith and U2 in being the subject of the entertainment special.

It will mark the first time the 25-year-old star has appeared on BBC One since the One Love Manchester benefit gig aired last year.

The concert - which also featured performances from the likes of Justin Bieber, Liam Gallagher and Little Mix - was put on to pay tribute to the 22 people who lost their lives and 116 who were left badly injured during the suicide bombing that occurred outside Manchester Arena after Ariana's concert in May 2017.

The 'God is a Woman' hitmaker recently broke down in tears while discussing the terrorist attack in an interview.

In the emotional radio chat, she said: ''Obviously [if you see it] on the news it affects you but not in the same way. You feel bad, you tweet it, you post a picture, you send your condolences, you say something and move on. But then Christmas comes and you're thinking about it. It's like... f**k, I'm so sorry.'' Ariana then broke down in tears before continuing.

She said: ''It's like people are permanently affected by this shit and it's just like, perspective. It changes everything, changes your life quite a bit. You want to be more present and follow happy impulses and figure it out later and stay in the moment.''

Ariana will film 'Ariana Grande at the BBC' in London on September 7.