Ariana Grande is set to collaborate with the Black Eyed Peas at her One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday (04.06.17).

The 23-year-old singer is hosting the concert at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground in the English city to raise money for those involved in the terrorist atrocity which killed 22 people and left more than 50 injured after her concert at Manchester Arena on May 22, and it has now been reported she will join the hip hop group on stage to sing a rendition of their hit single 'Where Is The Love?'

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''This could be the most powerful song that will be heard all evening, because the lyrics are so relevant to how everyone now feels. As much as Ariana wants to perform the track, it will be difficult for her to keep her emotions in check. She may well get choked up while she is singing so she will begin the song, then the Peas will join in to help her. But they may both be drowned out by the sound of the crowd singing along.''

The anti-hate track will hold special prominence at the event, with the lyrics ''People killing, people dying, children hurt and you hear them crying'' resonating with the large number of children who were injured or killed during the blast.

Meanwhile, Robbie Williams is believed to be changing the lyrics of his track 'Strong' to specifically reference the people of Manchester.

The new version will reportedly see the star belt out: ''Manchester we're strong, we're strong, we're strong, we're still singing our songs, our songs''.

Alongside Ariana, Black Eyed Peas, and Robbie, Take That, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, and Little Mix will all take to the stage to perform at the music extravaganza, which will see all net profits donated to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

Previously, it was claimed the event - which is set to be shown live in 43 countries as well as streamed online - could be viewed by more people than 1985's Live Aid concert.

A source said: ''This is without a doubt the biggest event of its kind in recent memory, and with so many major broadcasters now on board around the world the potential for it to have a major impact globally is huge.

''Obviously the list of stars involved is incredible, and without a doubt it will be a huge TV draw in the UK but with people like Ariana Grande, Coldplay, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry involved the global appeal is enormous.

''It could well be broadcast in close to 100 territories in the end, and the online stream means it could be bigger than anything that has gone before.''