Ariana Grande flew her dogs on a luxury private jet so they could be with her at a hotel.

The 26-year-old pop star jetted two of her pet pooches, Myron - who she appears to have adopted following the death of her ex Mac Miller, who passed away last September aged 26 - and Toulouse to Glasgow, and she treated them to their own room at the £2,500-a-night penthouse suite she was staying during her European tour.

A source said: ''She jetted the dogs out from Birmingham and they got there three hours before she arrived.

''Ariana wanted to make sure she felt right at home and after she cancelled a number of meet-and- greets due to anxiety, they help her with that. They help to calm her nerves.''

The canines were given tartan dog collars to mark their time in Scotland, and were looked after by a minder until Ariana turned up.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''The dogs, who have been assigned their own room at the two-bedroom apartment, were well looked after by a minder during their stay.

''As well as being offered personalised bone shaped dog biscuits and furry bedding they even got given tartan dog collars.''

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker recently admitted her anxiety and depression have been ''at an all time high lately'', leading her to cancel her meet and greet before her show in Antwerp, Belgium.

In an email sent to those who were due to meet Ariana, she wrote: ''Hi my loves. Time for some honesty. My anxiety and depression have been at an all time high lately. I have been giving you all i've got and trying to push through as hard as I can and mask it. Today has been an extra rough one. After a handful of panic attacks, I feel like the wisest decision would be not to do sound check party or m&g today and preserve my energy for the show. I don't want to rush through our time together or seem shaky. I like spending actual time with you and I won't be able to be present or give you the best of me today. Anybody that had m&g or soundcheck will of course be fully reimbursed for this cancellation. i love you all. i'm so sorry. I promise i will give you the best show i can (sic)''

And earlier this month, Ariana axed all meet and greets with fans on her European tour.

An email to fans explained: ''Dear Ariana Grande VIP fan. We regret to inform you that there will not be a Soundcheck party offered at your show. You will receive a partial refund in the amount of £166.

''You will still receive your premium standing ticket in the designated VIP area and gift bag. Your package will now also include early entry in the standing VIP area before standing ticket holders. We apologise for the inconvenience.''