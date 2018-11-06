Ariana Grande fans have discovered what appears to be a secret album of unreleased material.

A new record called 'Nobody Does It Better' has appeared on Spotify under the name Zandhr, and fans have already started to connect the dots and connect it to the 25-year-old singer.

Although she is yet to comment on it, the voice sounds identical to Ariana's, and the bio - in upside down writing - features lyrics to 'No Tears Left To Cry'.

It reads: ''Right now I'm in a state of mind, I wanna be in like all the time.''

The only playlist on Zandhr's verified profile is also a 'Best Of' the star's material, which has added to the speculation.

Some of the tracks also appear to have been played live or leaked in the past, with 'Champagne' sounding like a version of 'Pink Champagne'.

Meanwhile, 'Nobody Does It Better' itself is a fan favourite unreleased song which was played live during her 'Dangerous Woman' era.

The mysterious development comes after Ariana surprised fans with the sudden release of new single 'Thank U, Next' and she has previously hinted a follow-up to 'Sweetener' - which dropped over summer - could be revealed before the end of the year under the same name.

She added on Twitter: ''exactly .... a new chapter ... gratitude, growth, embracing our path bumps n all .... thank u, next ... no drags.... no shade..... jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness ... and growth ... this what happens when u write an album w your best friends lol @VictoriaMonet they dig up all your old sayings and it ends up becoming the album title lmao (sic)''