A fan of Ariana Grande has been arrested at her home, after allegedly trying to deliver a love letter to the singer.

A man in his 20s allegedly showed up to the '7 Rings' hitmaker's Los Angeles home over the weekend, where he is believed to have knocked on her front door and asked to speak with her, although she wasn't home at the time.

Sources have told TMZ it's unclear how the man bypassed security measures on the grounds to get to Ariana's door, but once he did, the police were called.

Law enforcement sources claim responding officers found the man near the house, and while arresting him, he allegedly spat on one of the cops.

Officers also allegedly found a love note to Ariana, which included directions to her house.

The man was booked for misdemeanour trespassing, as well as felony battery for the alleged spitting incident.

Although Ariana wasn't home at the time of the alleged incident, she could be forced to stay inside more often as the ongoing spread of coronavirus means millions of people will have to self-isolate and distance themselves from others.

Earlier this month, the 'God is a Woman' singer took to social media to urge her fans to take the global pandemic more seriously, as concerns about the spread continue to rise.

She wrote on Twitter: ''I understand that is how u felt weeks ago, but please read about what's going on. Don't turn a blind eye.

''The 'we will be fine because we're young' mindset is putting people who aren't young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now. (sic)''

The singer added: ''like your hip hop yoga class can f***ing wait i promise (sic)''