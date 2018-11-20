Ariana Grande is ''exhausted'' but excited for her new album.

The 25-year-old singer only released her fourth LP 'Sweetener' over summer, but she's already been working hard on a follow-up and she has continued to tease her fans on social media.

Sharing a cryptic message on Twitter, she wrote: ''I don't know if i've ever been this exhausted. ever. but these last three days were the most fun i've ever had. period. (sic)''

Although she didn't directly refer to the record, it comes hours after she was telling fans to ''have patience'' and ''trust'' her when it comes to when she'll be revealing more details.

She tweeted: ''Trust me. have patience. all your theories are wrong. bye... you'll know when u know !

''all imma say is u should happy and excited and trust a b***h for once. cause i'm SO f***in excited. i don't and won't let u down. (sic)''

Fans will be eagerly awaiting more news after the 'thank u, next' hitmaker promised more news would arrive on Tuesday (20.11.18), while the album will be out ''in due time''.

However, she admitted: ''I'm not dropping another song yet i have seven hundred out at once stream thank u next, breathin and god is a woman to celebrate... but i love u (sic)''

Earlier this month, Ariana revealed she was finishing work on the upcoming collection.

Responding to a curious fan, she tweeted: ''Good my love ! we in here finishing rn (sic)''

The update comes after Ariana seemed to hint at a possible tracklist in her new video for 'Breathin''.

The video features Ariana singing on a pile of suitcases, and walking through the fog before she escapes into the sky.

One shot in the clip shows a departures board in a bus station, and while many of the words are jumbled, some of them appear to be song titles.

'Needy' - which fans have already been teased with a snippet of - is up there, along with 'NASA', 'Imagine' and 'Remember'.

As MTV News reports, all four of these titles were included on a rumored tracklist which was seemingly leaked on Twitter last month.