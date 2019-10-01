Ariana Grande has received seven nominations for the 2019 MTV European Music Awards, with Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish on her tail with six nods apiece.
Ariana Grande dominates the nominations for the 2019 MTV EMAs with seven nods.
The 26-year-old pop superstar can now call the number seven her lucky number after being recognised in all of the seven major categories for the annual awards show, including Best Artist, Best Video for 'thank u, next' and Best Song for '7 Rings'.
Ariana is also up for Best Live, Biggest Fans, Best Act and Best Pop.
Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X follow closely behind with six nominations apiece.
The latter rapper's viral hit 'Old Town Road' is up for Best Video, Best Song, Best Collaboration for the Billy Ray Cyrus version, whilst he's also up for Best New artist, Best Look and Best US Act.
Billie Eilish is in with the chance of taking home Best Video and Best Song for 'bad guy', Best New, Biggest Fans, Best Push and Best US Act.
Canadian heartthrob Shawn has been shortlisted for Best Artist, Best Song and Best Collaboration for 'Señorita' featuring girlfriend Camila Cabello, Best Pop, Biggest Fans and Best Canadian Act.
Best New artist has the strongest year yet, with Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max and Mabel up against Billie and Lil Nas.
Taylor Swift is up for Best Video for ME!', Best Artist, Biggest Fans and Best US Act.
Whilst Liam Gallagher and The 1975 represent the British acts nominated for Best Rock with Green Day, Imagine Dragons and
Panic! At The Disco also in contention for the prize.
And Best Hip-Hop sees Cardi B, 21 Savage, J. Cole, Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott nominated.
This year's ceremony will take place at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain, on November 3, and will air on MTV.
The full list of nominations is as follows:
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande, 'thank u, next'
Billie Eilish, 'bad guy'
Lil Nas X, 'Old Town Road (Remix)'
Rosalia, J Balvin, 'Con Altura'
Taylor Swift, 'ME!'
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande, '7 rings'
Billie Eilish, 'bad guy'
Lil Nas X, 'Old Town Road (Remix)'
Post Malone, Swae Lee, 'Sunflower'
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, 'Señorita'
BEST COLLABORATION
BTS, Halsey Boy, 'With Luv'
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road (Remix)'
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart'
Rosalia, J Balvin, 'Con Altura'
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, 'Señorita'
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, 'Call You Mine'
BEST NEW
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
BEST LIVE
Ariana Grande
BTS
Ed Sheeran
P!nk
Travis Scott
BEST ROCK
Green Day
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
BEST HIP-HOP
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST ALTERNATIVE
FKA Twigs
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST LOOK
Halsey
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Rosalia
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
BTS
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
Rosalia
Best US Act
Lil Nas X
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...