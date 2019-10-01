Ariana Grande dominates the nominations for the 2019 MTV EMAs with seven nods.

The 26-year-old pop superstar can now call the number seven her lucky number after being recognised in all of the seven major categories for the annual awards show, including Best Artist, Best Video for 'thank u, next' and Best Song for '7 Rings'.

Ariana is also up for Best Live, Biggest Fans, Best Act and Best Pop.

Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X follow closely behind with six nominations apiece.

The latter rapper's viral hit 'Old Town Road' is up for Best Video, Best Song, Best Collaboration for the Billy Ray Cyrus version, whilst he's also up for Best New artist, Best Look and Best US Act.

Billie Eilish is in with the chance of taking home Best Video and Best Song for 'bad guy', Best New, Biggest Fans, Best Push and Best US Act.

Canadian heartthrob Shawn has been shortlisted for Best Artist, Best Song and Best Collaboration for 'Señorita' featuring girlfriend Camila Cabello, Best Pop, Biggest Fans and Best Canadian Act.

Best New artist has the strongest year yet, with Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max and Mabel up against Billie and Lil Nas.

Taylor Swift is up for Best Video for ME!', Best Artist, Biggest Fans and Best US Act.

Whilst Liam Gallagher and The 1975 represent the British acts nominated for Best Rock with Green Day, Imagine Dragons and

Panic! At The Disco also in contention for the prize.

And Best Hip-Hop sees Cardi B, 21 Savage, J. Cole, Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott nominated.

This year's ceremony will take place at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain, on November 3, and will air on MTV.

The full list of nominations is as follows:

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande, 'thank u, next'

Billie Eilish, 'bad guy'

Lil Nas X, 'Old Town Road (Remix)'

Rosalia, J Balvin, 'Con Altura'

Taylor Swift, 'ME!'

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande, '7 rings'

Billie Eilish, 'bad guy'

Lil Nas X, 'Old Town Road (Remix)'

Post Malone, Swae Lee, 'Sunflower'

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, 'Señorita'

BEST COLLABORATION

BTS, Halsey Boy, 'With Luv'

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road (Remix)'

Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart'

Rosalia, J Balvin, 'Con Altura'

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, 'Señorita'

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, 'Call You Mine'

BEST NEW

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

BEST LIVE

Ariana Grande

BTS

Ed Sheeran

P!nk

Travis Scott

BEST ROCK

Green Day

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

BEST HIP-HOP

21 Savage

Cardi B

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST ALTERNATIVE

FKA Twigs

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST LOOK

Halsey

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Rosalia

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

BTS

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

Rosalia

Best US Act

Lil Nas X

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Lizzo

Taylor Swift