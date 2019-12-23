Ariana Grande has given fans any early Christmas present with the release of her 32-track live album, 'k bye for now (swt live)'.

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker dropped the LP following her 100th show on the North American leg of her 'Sweetener' world tour at The Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday night (22.12.19).

She tweeted: ''thank u, swt. 'k bye for now (swt live)' out now. love u. https://arianagrande.lnk.to/swtlive (sic)''

The record is comprised of recordings from the concert series, which visited major cities including London, Copenhagen, Nashville, New York, and the pop superstar even produced her own vocals.

As well as her back catalogue of hits, including tracks from recent albums 'Thank U, Next' and 'Sweetener', Ariana's cover of 'My Heart Belongs To Daddy' by Cole Porter, the show's interlude - which was performed by Marilyn Monroe in 1960's 'Let's Make Love' - features.

The 'Dangerous Woman' hitmaker had given an update on the album ahead of her show in Jacksonville in her home state of Florida earlier this month.

She wrote: ''love u hello ! been prepping these vocals for the live album / listening to first pass mixes & am so excited. vocal producing everything myself, johnny's been producing all the band parts ! deadline is soon so jus saying hello and love u and miss u. see u tonight, jacksonville !(sic)''

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old singer recently slammed a Twitter user for suggesting she used autotune to tweak her vocals when performing, insisting singing is her ''thing'' and a ''gift'' that she could prove anywhere.

She shared a video of herself performing on tour and one follower wrote: ''It sounds like autotune and probably not live. I mean you are a great singer and I love your voice and songs but this doesn't sound live.''

In response, Ariana fumed ''Naw with all due respect, I could do this in your living room for you, fam.

''With no sound mixing or help at all. I could do it on Broadway (and did). I can do it on the shower. In the car. It's my gift / it's why I'm here. I sing 30+ songs a night. Every word. It's my thing. Let me shine like damn.(sic)''

'k bye for now (swt live)' is available to stream on all major platforms.