Ariana Grande doubts whether ''true love'' really exists.

The 25-year-old pop star - whose latest hit, 'Thank U, Next', explores some of her past relationships - has revealed she's not currently looking for another boyfriend following her split from comedian Pete Davidson and she isn't sure whether true love exists, either.

In a now-deleted tweet, Ariana wrote: ''actually... i don't want no 'next' true love doesn't exist. hope you're having a great day! (sic)''

The brunette beauty - who has also dated the likes of Mac Miller, who died from an accidental drug overdose in September, and rapper Big Sean - subsequently performed a U-turn on her earlier statement.

She said on the micro-blogging platform: ''true love might exist i was just hungry.

''but still, f**k that (sic)''

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon recently thanked Ariana for paying homage to 'Legally Blonde' in her new music video.

The award-winning actress took to her Twitter account to show her appreciation for Ariana, whose new video for 'Thank U, Next' sees the chart-topping pop star imitate the character of Elle Woods from the hit movie series.

Alongside an image of herself and Ariana dressed as Elle, Reese wrote on the platform: ''Thank u, next [clapping emoji] [love heart emoji] @ArianaGrande #ElleWoodsForever (sic)''

Ariana subsequently reached out to Reese on Twitter, admitting she tried to distinguish her look from that of the movie.

And she also thanked Reese for her kind words.

Ariana wrote: ''omg we tried to put our own twist on it so legal wouldn't come for us but THANK U. this is the biggest honor. love u more than words. [love heart emoji] (sic)''