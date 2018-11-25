Ariana Grande doesn't ''like this world a lot of the time''.

The 25-year-old singer has admitted via her Twitter account that she's disgusted by some of the things she reads on the micro-blogging platform, and Ariana has called on her followers to be more ''compassionate and gentle with one another''.

She wrote: ''some of the s**t i read on here makes me sick to my stomach. it scares me the way some people think and i don't like this world a lot of the time. if only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. that'd be sick.

''like f**k (sic)''

Ariana's message received support from fellow star Halsey, who praised the brunette beauty for being ''classy and nice''.

She tweeted: ''ari the world could only dream of being as compassionate and gentle as you. and since ur being, as always, so classy and nice, allow me the honor of telling them to shut the f**k up. (sic)''

The 'No Tears Left to Cry' hitmaker thanked Halsey for her support, saying she loves her ''very much''.

Ariana subsequently tweeted: ''everything i feel is valid and safe. everything i do is genuine and honest. there is no right or wrong during this period.

''sending u all a s**t ton of love.

''peace (sic)''

Ariana made the comments on Twitter shortly after sharing a heartfelt message about her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller on Thanksgiving (22.11.18).

The singer - who has recently been dealing with the tragic death of the rapper in September, and the end of her engagement to comedian Pete Davidson - confessed that her ex, Mac, is very much missed.

Ariana shared a photo of herself with Mac - who died from an accidental drug overdose - during the annual holiday in 2017 on her Instagram Story and she captioned the image: ''You're v missed. (sic)''