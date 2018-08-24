Ariana Grande doesn't ''care'' about the finer details of her wedding.

The 25-year-old singer got engaged to 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson in June after just weeks of dating, and although they now have a wedding to plan together, Ariana says she isn't too bothered about the details, as all that matters to her is that she leaves the event as a married woman.

When asked about wedding planning, the 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker told Paper magazine: ''All I know is that I'm happy with Pete, that's all I really care about. He's really supportive and just a positive thing all around in my life.''

Her comments come after she revealed earlier this week that she and Pete, 24, aren't planning on tying the knot until next year, as they're not in any rush to walk down the aisle just yet.

She said: ''We're gonna take our time to plan it. My friends and I, my mom [Joan] and everybody have been brainstorming and sharing ideas and stuff. It's really fun.

''I work so much. I've never spent this much time or energy planning something personal that feeds my soul so much, and my heart. I'm gonna cry, I'm just so excited. It's sick, it's really fun. But it's not soon soon, it's gonna be like ... next year.''

The 'God Is a Woman' singer also gushed over her fiancé when she said she was ''very grateful'' to have met him.

When asked when she knew Pete was ''the one'', Ariana said: ''It's just, like, a feeling. I know that's so cheesy, people are always like, 'When you know, you know,' and you're like, 'Oh yeah. Whatever. OK.' I mean, he ticks every box and it gets better every day. And I'm very grateful.''

Ariana further proved Pete is the one for her when her new album 'Sweetener' dropped last week, as she included a track she wrote for him - called 'Pete Davidson' - on the record.