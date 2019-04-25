Ariana Grande has defended Justin Bieber's choice to sing with a backing track at Coachella festival.

The 'god is a woman' hitmaker thrilled fans when she brought the 'Sorry' singer on stage for her recent set at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival but she has now spoken out to defend him after he was criticised for using a backing track.

She shared: ''we also decided to do this ten minutes before my set started. we had 0 soundcheck, 0 rehearsal. u were singing with the back tracking like most cameos do. people are bored. people don't know how it feels to be under such scrutiny. the world was happy to have u on stage again. (sic)''

In his original post, Justin spoke of how ''awesome'' it felt to be back on stage after so long.

He wrote on Twitter: ''imagine if you spent even half the time you spend laughing at other peoples expense actually building people up and encouraging people how much positivity you could bring. What hurts about this is the fact that you have a platform to make a difference ... And rather than being positive you belittle people. Think about how awesome it felt for me to be on that stage after being away for so long the excitement and joy it gave me doing the thing i love the most, i sang to to backtrack like most cameos do this is a normal thing ... And rather than try and make people feel accepted and loved you find things to pick apart like the world isn't full of that already.. we can find something negative to say about anything or anyone ... When are we gonna be the kind of people that find joy in adding value to one another and not tearing each other apart (sic)''