Ariana Grande has confirmed she will release her latest single 'Imagine' on Thursday (13.12.18) and described it as a ''very special'' breakup song.
Ariana Grande will release a ''very special'' new single on Thursday (13.12.18).
The 25-year-old star surprised fans on Tuesday when she revealed to her Twitter followers she will drop her latest track 'Imagine' this week, and she described it as ''very very special'' to her.
After confirming it will be unveiled on ''Thursday night'', fans began to speculate what the song will mean lyrically and how it plans into the end of a relationship.
She added: ''Kind of like... pretending it never ended. denial. but i look forward to you hearing it and having your own experience with it.
''You may take away something totally different and specific to your life! love u. (sic)''
The track will feature on 'thank u, next' - Ariana's highly anticipated follow-up to 'Sweetener' - and Ariana also opened up about how honest she will be on the new material.
She admitted: ''Terrifyingly so. like i want to take things off. but my friends tell me not to. (sic)''
Meanwhile, the star also recently opened up about the title track from her upcoming record, and admitted she dropped it as a surprise because she was inspired by the release model used in hip hop.
She explained: ''My dream has always been to be -- obviously not a rapper, but, like, to put out music in the way that a rapper does.
''I feel like there are certain standards that pop women are held to that men aren't. We have to do the teaser before the single, then do the single, and wait to do the preorder, and radio has to impact before the video, and we have to do the discount on this day, and all this s**t.
''It's just like, 'Bruh, I just want to f***ing talk to my fans and sing and write music and drop it the way these boys do. Why do they get to make records like that and I don't?' So I do and I did and I am, and I will continue to.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...