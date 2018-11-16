Ariana Grande has given her famous ponytail the chop.

The 24-year-old singer has rocked her signature high pony hairstyle ever since her first single 'The Way' was released in 2013, but on Thursday (15.11.18) she took to Instagram to show off her new shorter choppy hairdo by sharing a selfie in the car using the bunny filter.

The new look went down well with the majority of the 'God is a Woman' hitmaker's fans and her showbiz pals, including fellow pop star Demi Lovato - who was recently released from rehab - who took the time to comment on the snap, writing: ''Cutie.''

The 'Dangerous Woman' hitmaker had previously admitted her ponytail made her feel like a ''Victoria Secret Angel''.

Although her style has gone through ''an evolution'', she admitted she felt comfortable with the look and compared it to the feeling the Victoria's Secret models must get when they put their Angel wings on.

She said: ''The pony has also gone through an evolution, and I'm proud of that, old pony? I don't know if she's that girl. But new pony? I like her.

''I mean, it's like a Victoria Secret angel without angel wings. It's still her without them, but when she's with them it's like, 'Ohh, I get it, she's an angel.'''

In 2014, when fans began criticising Ariana for not changing up her style, the brunette beauty revealed the reason she turned to the ponytail was because of the damage her hair suffered as a result of years of dying it cherry red for her Nickleodeon shows 'Sam & Cat' and 'Victorious'.

Ariana said she was covering up her ''ratchet'' natural hair with glossy extensions until she could grow it out.

In a post on her Instagram, she wrote: ''I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first four years of playing Cat, I wear extensions but I wear it in a ponytail because my actually hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down. I tried wigs, they looked RIDICULOUS, tried a weave...and literally wanted to rip my scalp off. (sic)''

The 'No Tears Left to Cry' hitmaker's ponytail was the envy of her peers, particularly Camila Cabello, who recently revealed she got hair advice from Ariana.

The former Fifth Harmony star donned one of Ariana's signature high ponytails to the MTV European Music Awards this year, and the 'Havana' hitmaker tweeted the 'thank u, next' singer and asked how she coped with the pain caused by the hairstyle.

Camila wrote: ''I just did a high ponytail for the first time and it is literally pulling on my BRAIN ITS SO PAINFUL HOW DO YOU DO IT @ArianaGrande.'' (sic)

The brunette beauty responded and joked that although she experiences pain, she doesn't feel as much strain as she uses hair extensions while Camila opts to style her natural hair.

She replied: ''well u actually have hair so that prolly makes it a lil more painful ..... nah jk i'm in constant pain always and don't care at all.''(sic)