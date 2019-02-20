Ariana Grande is the first artist since 1964 to hold the top three spots in the Billboard Hot 100.

The 25-year-old singer was shocked to find out she had equalled the record held by The Beatles in 1964 as three of her songs '7 Rings', 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored' and 'thank u, next' claimed the top three spots in the US music chart.

Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote: ''i laughed when i saw this bc i thought y'all edited it. thank u from the bottom of my heart. for so many reasons. first time since the beatles huh (and first time for a solo artist?). that's wild. i thought this was a joke when i saw it i'm not kidding. i love u. so much. always have n will. thank u for everything. i cant believe this is real fr. thanks for making history w ya girl today. and for making me feel loved. bye crying. (sic)''

In April 1964, The Beatles had three tracks in the top three of the charts - 'Can't Buy Me Love', 'Twist and Shout' and 'Do You Want to Know a Secret'. The previous week, they held all five top spots in the chart.

Ariana previously confessed 'thank u, next' ''saved her life''.

She said: ''I made the albumwith my best friends over the course of a really small period of time and it kind of saved my life. It was this super challenging chapter that sucked and then my friends made it amazing and special. It turned everything around in my life. It sounds really corny, but it was the most beautiful. I don't think life has ever been as bad as it was when [we started making it].''