Ariana Grande feels ''broken'' after 19 people were killed and more than 50 people were injured in a suspected terrorist attack after her gig at Manchester Arena on Monday night (22.05.17).

The 23-year-old star is thought to be physically unhurt by the blast, which took place at around 22:35 BST, shortly after the conclusion of her concert - but Ariana has expressed her sorrow at the deaths of 19 people in Manchester, England.

She said on Twitter: ''broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. (sic)''

Ariana's manager Scooter Braun issued a statement following the incident, saying ''our hearts are broken'' by the tragedy.

Scooter said on the micro-blogging website: ''Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.

''We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act.

''We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives.

''We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.''

Ariana is currently in the middle of her European tour, which is also scheduled to include gigs in Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, France, Portugal, Spain and Italy.

However, it is currently not clear whether those shows will now go ahead as originally planned.

Meanwhile, the Manchester Arena - which has a capacity of 21,000 - is supposed to stage three gigs by Take That later this week.

Following the incident, UK Prime Minister Theresa May paid tribute to the victims and families of those involved in the attack, which she confirmed is ''being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack''.