Ariana Grande says her ponytail makes her feel like a ''Victoria Secret Angel''.

The 24-year-old singer - who has rocked her signature high pony hairstyle since her first single 'The Way' was released in 2013 - has revealed that although her style has gone through ''an evolution'', she feels comfortable with her look and compared it to the feeling the Victoria's Secret models must get when they put their Angel wings on.

She told The Fader: ''The pony has also gone through an evolution, and I'm proud of that, old pony? I don't know if she's that girl. But new pony? I like her.

''I mean, it's like a Victoria Secret angel without angel wings. It's still her without them, but when she's with them it's like, 'Ohh, I get it, she's an angel.'''

In 2014, when fans began criticising Ariana for not changing up her style, the brunette beauty revealed the reason she turned to the ponytail was because of the damage her hair suffered as a result of years of dying it cherry red for her Nickleodeon shows 'Sam & Cat' and 'Victorious'.

Ariana said she was covering up her ''ratchet'' natural hair with glossy extensions until she could grow it out.

In a post on her Instagram, she wrote: ''I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first four years of playing Cat, I wear extensions but I wear it in a ponytail because my actually hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down. I tried wigs, they looked RIDICULOUS, tried a weave...and literally wanted to rip my scalp off. (sic)''

Ariana also asked fans to ''give her a break'' whilst she rocked her look.

She said: ''So as annoying as it is for y'all to have to look at the same hairstyle all the time, it's all that works for now (and I'm comfortable for the first time in years), and trust me, it's even more difficult for me to have to wait forever for my natural hair to grow back and to have to wear more fake hair than every drag queen on earth combined. So PLEASE gimme a break about the hair (or just don't look at me lol). IT'S JUST HAIR AFTER ALL. (sic)''