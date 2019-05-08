Ariana Grande has thanked BTS member Jungkook after he attended her show in Los Angeles on Monday (06.05.19).

The 25-year-old '7 Rings' hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday (07.05.19) to post a picture of herself with the K-pop star after she was left ''screaming'' in excitement when he attended her concert.

She wrote alongside the image of the pair: ''screaming. thank u soooooo much for coming to my show, Jungkook. it meant so much. love u sm (sic)''

Ariana's sweet message comes after Jungkook, 21, also shared his joy at being able to attend the concert, after he posted a picture of himself holding merchandise from the show.

He wrote in English alongside the picture: ''I felt and learned a lot after seeing her stage. I am really challenged by her stage and will try harder! #ArianaGrande (sic)''

And fans have already begun to speculate that the new friendship between the pair could open up doors for a possible collaboration in the future, as BTS - comprised of Jungkook alongside RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V - have already enjoyed successful collaborative efforts with the likes of Halsey, Ed Sheeran, Steve Aoki, and Nicki Minaj.

Most recently, the group teamed up with Halsey for their chart-topping single 'Boy With Luv', and with Ed Sheeran on 'Make It Right', both of which appeared on their album 'Map of the Soul: Persona', which was released last month.

RM, the group's leader, recently said they ''knew'' they wanted to work with Halsey ever since first meeting her at the Billboard Music Awards in 2017.

He said: ''We met two years ago at the BBMAs backstage. She told us that she became a fan after she watched music videos. We knew Halsey from 'Closer' [with The Chainsmokers], biggest song of that year. So we met backstage and she came to Korea last year, and we met again. We talked about, like, 'We should collaborate. We should work on something.' We got this track for this album and thought that Halsey would be the best voice for this track. It happened. Boom. Here we are.''