Ariana Grande has cancelled all meet and greets with fans on her European tour.

Last week, the 26-year-old singer axed the meet and greet before her show in Antwerp, Belgium after suffering a ''handful of panic attacks'' and now she has decided to cancel the Meet & Greet Soundcheck party for all dates.

An email to fans explained: ''Dear Ariana Grande VIP fan. We regret to inform you that there will not be a Soundcheck party offered at your show. You will receive a partial refund in the amount of £166.

''You will still receive your premium standing ticket in the designated VIP area and gift bag. Your package will now also include early entry in the standing VIP area before standing ticket holders. We apologise for the inconvenience.''

A statement from Live Nation added that Ariana needs to rest due to her hectic tour schedule.

The message said: ''Thanks to increased demand, Ariana is thrilled and humbled to have been able to add extra shows to the tour for her fans. It's not something she takes for granted.

''These extra months on the road, however, are not only exhilarating but exhausting . Due to the need to preserve her voice and energy, we regret to inform you there will not be a Meet & Greet & Soundcheck party at your show.

''This decision does not come easily and the last thing she would ever want to do is disappoint fans but something has to give to allow her to continue giving 100 per cent to her performances.''

This comes after Ariana confessed her anxiety and depression has been ''at an all time high lately'', leading her to cancel her meet and greet before her show in Antwerp, Belgium last week.

In an email sent to those who were due to meet Ariana, she wrote: ''Hi my loves. Time for some honesty. My anxiety and depression have been at an all time high lately. I have been giving you all i've got and trying to push through as hard as I can and mask it. Today has been an extra rough one. After a handful of panic attacks, I feel like the wisest decision would be not to do sound check party or m&g today and preserve my energy for the show. I don't want to rush through our time together or seem shaky. I like spending actual time with you and I won't be able to be present or give you the best of me today. Anybody that had m&g or soundcheck will of course be fully reimbursed for this cancellation. i love you all. i'm so sorry. I promise i will give you the best show i can (sic)''

Recently Ariana returned to Manchester to perform at the city's annual Pride festival, the first time she went back since her One Love benefit concert, which was held to remember the 22 people who were killed by a terrorist bomb at her concert at Manchester Arena in May 2017.