Ariana Grande has reportedly pulled out of performing at the Grammy awards following a dispute with producers.
Ariana Grande has reportedly pulled out of performing at the Grammy awards.
The 25-year-old singer had been due to take to the stage at Los Angeles' Staples Centre on Sunday (10.02.19) to sing one of her tracks but now she won't even be in attendance at the annual event following a disagreement with organisers.
Sources told Variety that Ariana felt ''insulted'' when producers wouldn't allow her to perform her latest single '7 Rings' but a compromise was reached where the track would be part of a medley.
However, when the organisers insisted they would be choosing her second song, the 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker - who appears on promotional billboards for the Grammy Awards - pulled out, with the insider explaining no similar restrictions had been placed on any of the evening's other performers.
The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Performance for 'God Is a Woman' and Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Sweetener'.
This isn't the first time Grammy chiefs have had some last-minute problems with the performance schedule.
Last year, Lorde opted not to perform after discovering she was the only one of five Album of the Year nominees not offered a solo slot, as she'd been asked to be a part of a tribute to the late Tom Petty instead.
Instead, the memorial tribute saw Chris Stapleton and Emmylou Harris perform 'Wildflowers'.
The other Album of the Year contenders - who were all male - were instead offered solo spots performing songs from their nominated LPs.
However, Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich later insisted that it's not possible to host everyone on their own, even though the 'Royals' singer - who still attended the ceremony - had a ''great record'' in 'Melodrama'.
He said: ''It's not for me to talk about. I produce the TV show. I don't know if it was a mistake. These shows are a matter of choices. We have a box and it gets full. She had a great album. There's no way we can really deal with everybody.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...