Ariana Grande has reportedly pulled out of performing at the Grammy awards.

The 25-year-old singer had been due to take to the stage at Los Angeles' Staples Centre on Sunday (10.02.19) to sing one of her tracks but now she won't even be in attendance at the annual event following a disagreement with organisers.

Sources told Variety that Ariana felt ''insulted'' when producers wouldn't allow her to perform her latest single '7 Rings' but a compromise was reached where the track would be part of a medley.

However, when the organisers insisted they would be choosing her second song, the 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker - who appears on promotional billboards for the Grammy Awards - pulled out, with the insider explaining no similar restrictions had been placed on any of the evening's other performers.

The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Performance for 'God Is a Woman' and Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Sweetener'.

This isn't the first time Grammy chiefs have had some last-minute problems with the performance schedule.

Last year, Lorde opted not to perform after discovering she was the only one of five Album of the Year nominees not offered a solo slot, as she'd been asked to be a part of a tribute to the late Tom Petty instead.

Instead, the memorial tribute saw Chris Stapleton and Emmylou Harris perform 'Wildflowers'.

The other Album of the Year contenders - who were all male - were instead offered solo spots performing songs from their nominated LPs.

However, Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich later insisted that it's not possible to host everyone on their own, even though the 'Royals' singer - who still attended the ceremony - had a ''great record'' in 'Melodrama'.

He said: ''It's not for me to talk about. I produce the TV show. I don't know if it was a mistake. These shows are a matter of choices. We have a box and it gets full. She had a great album. There's no way we can really deal with everybody.''