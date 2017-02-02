A post on the Associated Press' Entertainment profile featured a picture of the 23-year-old pop star and an accompanying caption which suggested she was expecting.

The tweet read: "Ariana Grande is pregnant, guess who's the father? #ArianaGrande."

The message was quickly deleted, and company officials have suggested their Twitter page was hacked.

In a follow-up post, a representative declared, "@APEntertainment has deleted from its account a tweet about Ariana Grande. It was unauthorized. We are investigating."

Ariana, who is dating rapper Mac Miller, has yet to comment on the Twitter blunder.

The singer is currently gearing up to launch her new Dangerous Woman Tour, which kicks off in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday (03Feb17).