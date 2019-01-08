Ariana Grande is so proud of Halsey for dethroning 'thank u, next' on the Billboard Hot 100 as she is glad to see a fellow female ''on top''.
Ariana Grande has congratulated Halsey on knocking her off the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100.
The 25-year-old pop star was delighted that a fellow female had reached number one on the US chart, despite it meaning her hit song 'thank u, next' has been replaced by Halsey's 'Without Me'.
Sharing a screenshot of the article announcing the chart news on Instagram, Ariana wrote: ''F*** it up @iamhalsey. To girls on top all 2019.''
And her 24-year-old peer, replied: ''Luv u bb. Dynamic women who are headstrong + compassionate all 2019 (sic).''
The 'Now or Never' hitmaker admitted she was feeling ''overwhelmed'' with the news and is ''very happy'' as the song was about a ''very lonely'' time in her life, whilst she admitted the support for the track has made her feel the ''most loved''.
Commenting on her chart feat, Halsey wrote alongside a photo of the top 10 on her profile: ''#1 on billboard. wow. very overwhelmed and confused and so very very very VERY happy. this song came from a very lonely place, and brought me to one of the most loved and supported moments of my lifetime.
''This achievement is completely beyond my means of comprehending right now so I'll get back to you guys when I find more eloquent and compelling things to say. Right now my brain is a washing machine of emotion. On a very high cycle. I love you very much. (sic)''
The 'Closer' hitmaker also said she was feeling a bit ''confused'' by the news and that she is going to ''express herself'' properly once it has sunk in.
She wrote on Twitter: ''i really need a sec to collect myself so i can properly express my gratitude...i'm so confused? and happy? thank you. (sic)''
Ariana's 'thank u, next' is now sat at number two in the Hot 100, with Post Malone and Swae Lee's 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)' placed at number three.
