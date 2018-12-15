Ariana Grande has apologised to Kanye West after he accused her of using his feud with Drake to promote her own music.

The 41-year-old music mogul went on a social media rant against the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker earlier this week, which prompted Drake to simply post a series of laughing emojis on his Instagram story, and Ariana got herself involved to joke that people should be listening to the new music dropped by herself and Miley Cyrus, rather than paying attention to the rappers' feud.

Ariana's original tweet read: ''guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u (sic)''

And after Kanye then hit back by accusing the 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker of exploiting his ''mental health'' in order to ''promote a song'', Ariana apologised for making an ''insensitive'' joke.

Kanye had written in response to the 25-year-old singer: ''I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn't mean no harm but I don't like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me

''All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you're ready to really make sure everyone's ok don't use me or this moment to promote a song (sic)''

To which Ariana has now replied: ''with all due respect, i don't need to use anyone to promote anything. period. i was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs. women. it was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today. (sic)''

Earlier this week, Kanye launched a rant on Drake when he took to Twitter to share a text message he had received which said Drake had filed a ''clearance request'' for 'Say What's Real', a song from his 2009 mixtape 'So Far Gone', which was produced by Kanye.

The 'Heartless' rapper then went on to accuse Drake of avoiding him, but also taking sly shots at him at the same time.