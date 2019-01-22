Ariana Grande has apologised for the offence her new single '7 Rings' has caused.

The 25-year-old singer has insisted she never intended to offend anyone with her lyrics to the hit record, which is from her upcoming album 'Thank U, Next'.

The controversy surrounds the line: ''You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it...''

Following the release of the track, one of Ariana's fans sarcastically wrote on Instagram Stories: ''White women talking about their weaves is how we're gonna solve racism.''

Ariana shared the post with her followers, saying she had ''so much love'' for the fan responsible for the message.

Although Ariana subsequently decided to delete her post, the message was captured by The Shade Room, prompting a backlash against the singer.

But Ariana has now issued an apology, saying it was ''never my attention to offend anybody''.

Meanwhile, in 2018, Reese Witherspoon thanked Ariana for paying homage to 'Legally Blonde' in her music video for 'Thank U, Next'.

The acclaimed actress took to Twitter to show her appreciation for Ariana, whose video saw the pop star imitate the character of Elle Woods from the hit movie series.

Alongside an image of herself and Ariana dressed as Elle, Reese wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Thank u, next [clapping emoji] [love heart emoji] @ArianaGrande #ElleWoodsForever (sic)''

Ariana subsequently reached out to the award-winning actress on Twitter, admitting she tried to distinguish her look from that of the movie.

And she also thanked Reese for her kind words.

Ariana wrote: ''omg we tried to put our own twist on it so legal wouldn't come for us but THANK U. this is the biggest honor. love u more than words. [love heart emoji] (sic)''