Ariana Grande will release her first single since last year's Manchester terror attack this Friday (20.04.18).

The 24-year-old singer's concert in the English city last May saw 22 people killed after the event was targeted by a bomb attack, and almost a year on, the star is set to unveil her track 'No Tears Left To Cry'.

Ariana confirmed the new material with a series of cryptic posts on social media, as she tweeted ''missed you'' and shared a tear drop emoji.

She later added an upside down tweet revealing the title of the track, and confirmed it will drop this week.

The 'Dangerous Woman' hitmaker has worked with Max Martin, Savan Kotecha and Pharrell Williams on her new album, which is said to be made up of a host of deeply personal songs, which are inspired by the events and experiences that have affected her over the past two years.

She was left heartbroken by the atrocity and decided to organise the One Love Manchester concert - which took place just a few weeks later - to raise money for the victims and their family and featured performances from the world's biggest pop stars, including Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Take That, Justin Bieber and Liam Gallagher.

The bombing has also brought about a political awakening in Ariana and although she has kept a fairly low-profile ever since wrapping her tour, the singer did perform her track 'Be Alright' at the March for Our Lives pro-gun-control rally in Washington D.C. in March, and she made an appearance at a benefit concert in Charlottesville, Virginia, last September, following a white nationalist rally in the American city.