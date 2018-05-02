Ariana Grande announced her new album 'Sweetener' will be released in July, whilst co-hosting 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.

The 24-year-old singer surprised fans by unveiling details of her follow-up to 2016's 'Dangerous Woman' on the US show on Tuesday night (01.05.18).

Ariana confirmed the tracks 'God Is A Woman', 'The Light Is Coming' and 'Raindrops' will join the lead single 'No Tears Left to Cry' on the LP, whilst teasing that on the 20th of every month she is going to share something special with her fans.

Describing the record, the 'Side to Side' hitmaker, who has worked with Max Martin and Pharrell Williams on the tracks, said: ''It's kind of about bringing light to a situation or to someone's life, or somebody else who brings light to your life.''

The 'Bang Bang' singer recently got fans speculating about her next single with a series of cryptic tweets about ''R.E.M.''.

Ariana tweeted the letters: ''r.e.m.'' upside down, before posting what appear to be lyrics.

She wrote: ''last night ..... boy i met you ... yea ..... when i was sleeeeeeep ... you're such a dream to me (sic)''

And added: ''and it was on a day like this ... yeah ... if you can belieeeeve ... if you can believe ... you're such a dream to me (sic)''

She has not confirmed a date for the new track, but she did respond to a fan who used the hashtag #3daysuntilREM.

Ariana replied: ''Not quite yet. u know I can't resisssst sum times. I love u. (sic)''

'No Tears Left to Cry' was inspired by the terrorist attack that hit her concert in Manchester, North West England last May.

In the track, she touches on the resilience of the city, especially felt at the One Love Manchester benefit gig that she headlined in the wake of the horrific attack outside her Manchester Arena concert.

On the chorus, she sings: ''Ain't got no tears left to cry. So I'm loving, I'm living, I'm picking it up.''

The single - which was produced by Max Martin - also features the line: ''We're way too fly to partake in all this hate. We out here vibin', we vibin', we vibin'.''

The accompanying music video includes the worker bee - which has been a symbol of the city of Manchester since at least 1842.